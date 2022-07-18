Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 18 ,2022
WWE icons who have crippled 6-time world champion Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar
Image: wwe.com
Seth Rollins won the WWE universal title at WrestleMania 31, after cashing in his Money In The Bank contract and defeating both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.
Image: wwe.com
Rollins defeated Lesnar in the WWE universal championship match at SummerSlam 2019.
Image: wwe.com
Rollins won against Roman Reigns on WWE FridayNight SmackDown in November 2019, after an interruption, followed by an attack by The Fiend on Rollins.
Image: wwe.com
Drew McIntyre defeated the WWE champion, Brock Lesnar, at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, after winning the Men’s Royal Rumble 2022 match.
Image: wwe.com
Teaming up with Braun Strowman and Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre defeated The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose) on WWE Raw in 2018.
Image: wwe.com
On the Monday Night Raw episode of March 6, 2019, Drew McIntyre teamed up with The Revival and defeated Roman Reigns.
Image: wwe.com
WWE's iconic superstar The Undertaker defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2015.
Image: wwe.com
Roman Reigns was defeated by the Edge in the men’s Royal Rumble match in 2020.
Image: wwe.com
Former WWE superstar Triple H memorably defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 29.
Image: wwe.com
Find Out More