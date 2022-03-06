WWE MSG 2022 Full Results: Reigns brutally smashes Lesnar ahead of WrestleMania 38
Defending champions Alpha Academy(Chad Gable & Otis) defeated RK-Bro(Randy Orton & Riddle) in the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match to kick off the WWE Live Event at Maddison Square Garden.
Defending champion Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest by disqualification in the WWE United States Championship Match.
Defending champions The Usos(Jey & Jimmy Uso) defeated The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) in the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match.
Defending champion Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair & Rhea Ripley in the WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match.
Reigning champion Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins WWE Universal Championship Match at WWE MSG 2022 live event.
Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn in the next segment of the WWE MSG 2022 live event.
Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte and Sonya Deville in a non-title match.
Defending champion Brock Lesnar defeated Austin Theory in the WWE Championship match at the WWE MSG 2022 live event.
The WWE live event at Maddison Square Garden closed with Roman Reigns attacking Brock Lesnar brutally and asking Lesnar to acknowledge him ahead of their clash at WrestleMania 38.
