Aryan Suraj
May 26 ,2023
WWE Night Of Champions: 3 Matches to watch out for in Jeddah
WWE intends to return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It will hold the Night of Champions in Jeddah, which is scheduled for the following weekend.
Three main events were promised in the event's WWE advertising. Additionally, on the spectacular event, all championships will be defended.
Timings of the event: United States – 1:00 pm ET & 10.00 am PT India – 10:30 pm IST United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST
Here are the top 3 matches of the event:
Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa (Undisputed Tag Team Championship match)
