Prateek Arya
May 28 ,2023
WWE Night of Champions results 2023
The WWE Night of Champions kicked off with the WWE Heavyweight title match between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins.
Both the men gave their best to conquer the title but in the end Rollins prevailed. Triple H handed the WWE Heavyweight Title to the Visionary.
Trish Stratus squared off with Becky Lynch. The feud picked up over the weeks and both top females of their generations delivered in the ring.
However, an interreference by Zoey Stark, who attacked The Man, gave Stratus the advantage and the eventual win.
Next up, Gunthur retained the WWE Intercontinental Title against Mustafa Ali.
Asuka and Bianca Belair met inside the squared once again. The Empress had the opportunity to end the record reign of the EST.
For that Asuka was willing to take any measure.
In the end Asuka cleverly rubbed the mist on the eyes of Bianca Belair and everted the KOD.
Asuka then kicked the champ and in turn became the new SmackDown Women's Champion.
From one female championship to another. Rhea Ripley squashed Natalya to retain the Raw Women's Championship.
Following that it was the turn, Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar. An injured Cody Rhodes gave his best against the beast incarnate.
But in the end remained short as Brock Lesnar picked up a submission win following a Kimura lock.
The main event of the Pay Per View was Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
Sami Zayn received the loudest reaction from the Saudi Arabia crowd.
The match expected to witness the interferance by Jimmy and Jey Uso and it did take place. The Usos inadvertently kicked Solo Sikoa.
Following that Jimmy Uso took out The Tribal Chief. Not with one but two superkicks.
In the end, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retained the WWE Tag Team Champions.
A distraught Roman Reigns contemplated about the end of the Bloodline from the outside.
