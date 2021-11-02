WWE Raw: 5 big moments from the show headlined by Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair
WWE’s Monday Night Raw on November 1 began with the Raw women’s championship clash where Becky Lynch defended her title by defeating Bianca Belair.
WWE champion Big E offered Seth Rollins a shot at the WWE championship, but Rollins rejected the offer and said he would dictate the rules of the title clash.
Following the altercation between Big E and Rollins, the WWE champion Big E defeated Kevin Owens by a pinfall.
Austin Theory and Rey Mysterio were involved in a fight on Raw, where Theory emerged victorious as Mysterio was disqualified after Dominic Mysterio slapped Theory.
Another headline of the night was Carmella and Zelina Vega defeating Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley, as Vega pinned down Nikki A.S.H.
