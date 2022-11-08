Suraj Alva
Nov 08 ,2022
WWE Raw: Austin Theory fails to win United States Title, road to Survivor Series kicks off
Image: WWE.com
The New Day and The Usos along with Solo Sikoa faced the New Day and Matt Riddle in a six-man tag team match.
Image: WWE.com
The six-man tag team match ended with The Bloodline picking up the victory after Solo Sikoa hit a spinning solo on Riddle.
Image: WWE.com
Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss kicked off the Road to WWE Survivor series war games by challenging Damage CNTRL for a match
Image: WWE.com
The segment ended with Damage CNTRL standing stall after beating down Belair, Bliss and Asuka courtesy of some help from Nikki Cross.
Image: WWE.com
Shelton Benjamin and Austin Theory faced each other in a singles match. Theory picked up the win after hitting Benjamin with A-Town Down.
Image: WWE.com
The Miz defeated Johnny Gargano in a one-on-one match. However, he was attacked by Dexter Lumis outside the ring with a chair.
Image: WWE.com
Nikki Cross faced Dana Brooke for the WWE 24/7 Championship. Cross won the title by pinfall-hitting Brooke with a fisherman neck breaker.
Image: WWE.com
Seth Rollins issues an open challenge for the US title which was accepted by Bobby Lashley. However, before match began Lashley attacked Rollins outside ring.
Image: WWE.com
Theory cashed in on the Money in the Bank contract and almost picked won the title.
Image: WWE.com
Lashley denied Theory the chance to win the title after pulling him out of the ring and viciously attacking him.
Image: WWE.com
Rollins was able to make a comeback and retain his US title after hitting his signature move (Stomp) on Theory.
Image: WWE.com
