Jul 19 ,2022
WWE Raw: Bianca Belair avenges past defeat, to face Becky Lynch at SummerSlam
Image: @wwe/Instagram
The Miz welcomed Logan Paul's challenge for a feisty encounter at SummerSlam, having initially declined
Image: @wwe/Twitter
Carmella was no match for Bianca Belair, who stood unfazed and pulled off a long-awaited win with much ease to take on Becky Lynch at SummerSlam
Image: @wwe/Instagram
Asuka, Dana Brooke & Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki A.S.H., Tamina & Doudrop via submission when Asuka put Nikki A.S.H. in the Asuka Lock
Image: @wwe/Twitter
The Judgment Day sends a warning to Rey Mysterio and Dominic Mysterio for next Monday Night Raw
Image: @wwe/Twitter
Theory entered the ring, explaining at length about how he would cash in his briefcase at WWE SummerSlam
Image: @wwe/Twitter
Angelo Dawkins beats Omos via disqualification when MVP tripped Dawkins from outside the ring.
Image: @wwe/Twitter
After the Kevin Owens show, Seth Rollins was able to get the win after a decent back-and-forth fight with Ezekiel
Image: @wwe/Twitter
Ziggler nailed Theory with a superkick when the match referee had his back turned, which led to Styles being awarded a count-out win
Image: @wwe/Twitter
Belair was down when the commercial started, but quickly regained her composure to end up scoring the win with the K.O.D., capping off a solid match
Image: @wwe/Instagram
