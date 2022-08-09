Suraj Alva
Aug 09 ,2022
WWE Raw: Ciampa, Miz have luck run out, Women’s Tag Title event revealed
Image: WWE.com
Seth Rollins and Angelo Dawkins went one on one against each other in the latest episode of RAW. Dawkins put up a good fight but could not overcome Rollins
Image: WWE.com
Dawkins hit a Silencer on Rollins and tried to close the match with a Sky High. However, Rollins hit Dawkins with the Pedigree to seal the match.
Image: WWE.com
Kevin Owens took on Ezekiel and was relentless in his attacks. Owens twice hit is opponent with the Apron Powerbomb and sent him back on a stretcher.
Image: WWE.com
The Finn Balor vs Rey Mysterio match saw Edge making a surprise entry and blindsiding Damian Priest to even the odds.
Image: WWE.com
Rhea Ripley emerged from the backstage area dragging Dominik Mysterio and causing distraction. Finn Balor hit Coup de Grace on Mysterio ti win the match.
Image: WWE.com
Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky took on Dana Brooke and Tamina in Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. The team of Kai and Iyo Sky advanced after the win.
Image: WWE.com
Ciampa and Bobby Lashley faced each other for US Championship title. Lashley was able to retain his title after using 'Hurt lock' on his opponent.
Image: WWE.com
AJ Styles and The Miz fought in No Disqualification Match. Miz hit a Skull-Crushing Finale with the help of a steel chair, however, Styles valiantly kicked out.
Image: WWE.com
The match between AJ Styles and The Miz eventually ended with Styles hitting Miz with a Styles Clash to win the no disqualification match.
Image: WWE.com
