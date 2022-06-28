WWE Raw: John Cena returns on 20-year anniversary, Becky Lynch qualifies for MITB
John Cena celebrated his 20 years of WWE by addressing the crowd. He spoke about how fans have made him a better person.
The latest episode of RAW saw a Last Chance Battle Royal with a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Riddle earned his spot in MITB after eliminating The Miz.
Montez Ford faced Jey Uso in singles competition. Ford won the match by hitting a huge top-rope splash, nearly hitting his head on the Money in the Bank briefcase.
AJ Styles faced The Miz in one on one matches the first since 2016. Styles won the match on a count-out after The Miz decided to walk away from the ring.
Ahead of the RAW Women's Championship match Bianca Belair addressed Carmella face to face. Carmella tries to cheapshot Belair but Bianca managed to avoid it and dropped her to the floor.
Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss, who will be competitors in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, faced each other for the first time ever.
Alex Bliss was about to wrap up the match by hitting DDT only for Liv Morgan to reverse a DDT attempt and then pinning Bliss to pick up the win ahead of the MITB match.
Bobby Lashley faced Otis & Chad Gable in a 2-on-1 handicap match with United States Champion Austin Theory as the Special Guest Enforcer
Lashley used Hurt Lock on Gable to pick up the victory after which Theory attacked The All-Mighty. However, delivered Spears to Otis and Gable with Theory feeling the scene.
Becky Lynch faced Doudrop, Nikki ASH, Tamina, Xia Li and Shayna Baszler in Money in the Bank qualifying match. Lynch secured the victory, pinning Doudrop after a Super Manhandle Slam.
