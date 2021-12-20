WWE Raw: Matches to look forward to this Monday Night
WWE Monday Night Raw will feature the Finn Balor vs Austin Theory match, as Theory has become a thorn on Balor’s side by taking selfies of Balor after losses.
The episode will feature the Bianca Belair vs Doudrop match, as they seek the winner of the long-running feud.
Monday Night Raw episode of December 20 will also feature the Damian Priest vs Dolph Ziggler match.
AJ Styles and the Omos will appear on Miz TV and will fight against The Mysterios, later in the night.
Further in the show, Rhea Ripley will be seen challenging Queen Vega, however, the crown won’t be up for grabs.
Edge will make an appearance alongside Maryse on The Cutting Edge.
Bobby Lashley will be seen addressing the audience about WWE Day 1, where he will challenge Big E’s WWE championship title, alongside other challengers Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.
