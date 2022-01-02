WWE Raw preview: Matches to look forward to as Brock Lesnar becomes champion
Image: wwe.com
Brock Lesnar defeated Big E to clinch the WWE Championship title on WWE Day 1 PPV. Lesnar and Big E can be expected to battle on Monday Night Raw as Lesnar is a free agent.
In the previous week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens defeated Cedric Alexander. Owens can be expected to fight against Cedric and Shelton Benjamin on the next episode of Raw.
Dolph Ziggler and Damian Priest fought for the WWE US championship title on last week’s Raw. Both wrestlers can be expected to meet on Monday, as Priest was disqualified in the last match.
Edge and Both Mooney defeated The Miz and Maryse on WWE Day 1 PPV. Both couples can be expected to clash again on Monday Night Raw.
AJ Styles and Omos broke their alliance a few episodes ago on Monday Night Raw. Omos said the next time both meet it will be in a match, and both are expected to fight again in the next episode of Raw.
Having defended their Raw Tag Team Championship title against The Street Profits on Day 1, RK Bro are expected to continue their feud against the Alpha Academy on Monday Night Raw.
Becky Lynch defended her WWE Raw women’s championship title against Liv Morgan on WWE Day 1. Her feud against Bianca Belair might be next in line for the WWE Monday Night Raw episode on January 3.
