WWE Raw Results: Edge returns to attack AJ Styles, Finn Balor wins US Championship
WWE Monday Night Raw opened with "The K.O. Show" with Alpha Academy as guests. The impromptu match ahead of next week's triple threat Raw tag team's title match ended with Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeating the champions.
Up next in the Raw episode of February 28, Omos earned a victory over T-Bar.
Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. in the next segment of Monday Night Raw.
Tommoso Ciampa defeated Robert Roode by a pinfall in the next segment of WWE Raw.
Dana Brooke and Reggie defeated Tamina and Akira Tozawa in the next segment of the episode.
Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin) won against the Mysterios (Dominik and Rey Mysterio) in the next segment of Raw.
Up next, RK-Bro(Randy Orton and Riddle) were defeated by Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) in the next segment.
Finn Balor won the United States Championship title match against defending champion Finn Balor and picked up his first US title.
The Monday Night Raw episode ended with Edge attacking AJ Styles and confirming that they will clash at WrestleMania 38.
