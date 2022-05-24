WWE Raw results: Becky Lynch earns her way into Hell in a Cell title match
Image: wwe.com
The WWE Monday Night Raw episode of May 23 started with Riddle & The Street Profits defeating The Usos & Sami Zayn.
Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest defeated AJ Styles & Liv Morgan, after Ripley pinned Morgan, following interuption by Edge.
Veer Mahan appeared on Jerry Lawler's "King's Court", and was attacked by The Mysterios. Although the father-son duo failed to keep Veer down, he was the first person to leave the match.
Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki A.S.H. in the next segment of Monday Night Raw.
Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz after Seth Rollins interrupted and attacked Rhodes.
Ezekiel defeated Chad Gable after Kevin Owens and Otis were ejected from the ringside.
MVP defeated Bobby Lashley after Lashley was distracted by Omos in the ringside.
Becky Lynch defeated Asuka with Bianca Belair watching and earned a title shot at the Raw women's championship during the upcoming Hell in A Cell pay-per-view.
