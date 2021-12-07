WWE Raw Results: Becky Lynch retains title; Big E stuns Kevin Owens in steel cage match
Image: @WWE/Twitter
Big E managed to win against Kevin Owens by the method of escape in their tightly contested steel cage match.
Image: @WWE/Twitter
Becky Lynch defended her RAW Women's Championship against Liv Morgan after Lynch rolled Liv over and grabbed the rope to get leverage for the pin and win.
Image: @WWE/Twitter
Nikki ASH lost out to Queen Zelina after she was pinned.
Image: @WWE/Twitter
Damian Priest held on to his US Title after finishing off Robert Roode.
Image: @WWE/Twitter
Doudrop was frustrated when she was counted out by the referee in her fierce battle with Bianca Belair.
Image: @WWE/Twitter
The Mysterios defeated the Alpha Academy when Dominik rolled Gable over rather easily.
Image: @WWE/Twitter