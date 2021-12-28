WWE Raw Results: Big return on Monday Night, Edge surprises Miz
The WWE Monday Night RAW episode of December 27 kicked off with Raw Tag Team champions Randy Orton and Riddle's match against the Alpha Academy. Riddle defeated Chad Gable before Orton pinned Otis as the RK-Bro emerged victorious.
WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie faced off against R Truth and Tamina in the mixed tag team match, which ended with Reggie and Dana Brooke's win.
The Street Profits defeated Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to win the RK-Bro-nament to become the no.1 challenger of the Raw Tag Team titles.
AJ styles defeated the Apollo Crew in the next segment of the episode, who were making a return on Raw.
Further, in the show, Kevin Owens defeated Cedric Alexander with a stunner before going for the same move on Shelton Benjamin.
In the United States Championship title match, reigning champion Damian Priest was disqualified after he refused to stop beating Dolph Ziggler in the corner.
The Miz and Maryse renewed their wedding vows on WWE Monday Night Raw, with Eric Bishoff overseeing the ceremony before the segment got interrupted by Edge.
The show ended with Edge making his appearance and making fun of the couple, before raining blood over them and spoiling their ceremony.
