Suraj Alva
Oct 18 ,2022
WWE RAW Results: Bobby Lashley destroys Brock Lesnar, Rollins retains US title
Image: WWE.com
After losing the United States Title to Seth Rollins last week, Bobby Lashley had some scores to settle with Brock Lesnar
Image: WWE.com
Lashley destroyed Lesner by spearing him through the barricade into the timekeeper's area and then delivering a spine buster through the table.
Image: WWE.com
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows faced the Alpha Academy in the tag team match
Image: WWE.com
The OC managed to hit their signature move 'The Magic Killer' to pick up a clean win.
Image: WWE.com
Bianca Belair and Candice LeRae faced women's tag team champions Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky
Image: WWE.com
Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky picked up an easy win after Bayley caused a distraction resulting in a feud with Bianca Belair.
Image: WWE.com
Dominik Mysterio faced AJ Styles in one on one match. Ripley tripped AJ Styles allowing Dominik to roll Styles up and get the win.
Image: WWE.com
Seth Rollins faced Matt Riddle as he defended his the United States Championship
Image: WWE.com
The final moments of the match saw Matt Riddle looking to hit RKO to Rollins but an interruption from Elias saw Rollins using his finishing move to pick up win.
Image: WWE.com
