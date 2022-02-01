WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar chooses his WrestleMania 38 opponent
Image: wwe.com
Adam Pearce kicked off Raw while MVP and Bobby Lashley celebrated The Al-Mighty's title win, before Brock Lesnar made his appearance in full in-ring gear.
Image: wwe.com
Lesnar selected Roman Reigns as his opponent at WrestleMania 38, before Pearce announced that Lesnar will enter the elimination chamber to challenge Lashley, who will defend the WWE title.
Image: wwe.com
Rhea Ripley defeated her former teammate Nikki A.S.H in the next segment of Monday Night Raw.
Image: wwe.com
The Miz outsmarted The Mysterios and successfully defeated Dominik Mysterio, while Rey was ejected from the ringside.
Image: wwe.com
Seth Rollins confirmed his participation in the Elimination Chamber, scheduled to be held on February 19.
Image: wwe.com
Austin Theory defeated Kevin Owens in the qualifying match for the Elimination chamber and fixed his spot to fight for Lashley's WWE title.
Image: wwe.com
Angelo Dawkins defeated Dolph Ziggler in the next segment of Monday Night Raw.
Image: wwe.com
After losing to Chad Gable in the scooter race, Riddle defeated Otis in the Elimination Chamber qualifying match and confirmed his participation in the upcoming event.
Image: wwe.com
Bianca Belair defeated Carmella in the next segment of the Monday Night Raw episode of January 31
Image: wwe.com
AJ Styles defeated Rey Mysterio in the next segment of the episode and qualified for the Elimination Chamber match.
Image: wwe.com
As Raw women's champion Becky Lynch was having a war of words with Ronda Rhousey, WWE Hall of Famer Lita made her appearance and challenged Becky for a title match at the Elimination Chamber.
Image: wwe.com