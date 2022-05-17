WWE Raw Results: Brutal Steel Cage match between two giants
Image: wwe.com
The WWE Monday Night Raw episode of May 16 kicked off with the Steel Cage match between Bobby Lashley and Omos. Lashley won the match after Omos threw him through the cage.
Image: wwe.com
Veer Mahaan defeated Mustafa Ali with a cervical clutch in the next segment as Theory and Miz celebrated.
Image: wwe.com
After the match, Veer was attacked by the Mysterios (Rey Mysterio and Dominik).
Image: wwe.com
Riddle defeated Jimmu Uso in the next segment of WWE Raw.
Image: wwe.com
AJ Styles and Finn Balor defeated the Los Lotharios in the next segment.
Image: wwe.com
Alexa Bliss defeated Sonya Devilled in the next segment of the episode.
Image: wwe.com
Ezekiel defeated Chad Gable in the next segment, with Kevin Owens and Otis in the ringside.
Image: wwe.com
Asuka defeated Becky Lynch in the main event of Raw and earned a shot at Bianca Belair's Raw women's championship title.
Image: wwe.com