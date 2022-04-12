WWE Raw Results: Cody Rhodes set for Seth Rollins rematch; Veer Mahan locks Mysterio
Image: wwe.com
WWE Monday Night Raw opened with The Miz hosting Cody Rhodes on the Miz TV. The segment ended with Rhodes attacking Miz and throwing him out of the ring.
Image: wwe.com
Veer Mahaan defeated Dominik Mysterio in the next segment. After the match, Veer locked Mysterio with the cervical clutch twice, until getting pulled away by the officials. Mysterio left the arena on an ambulance.
Image: wwe.com
In the next segment, the AJ Styles vs Damian Priest match ended with no contest.
Image: wwe.com
Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz by pinfall in the next segment, while Seth Rollins watched the match from the commentary box.
Image: wwe.com
Seth Rollins then entered the ring with a microphone and challenged for a rematch, which Rhodes quickly accepted.
Image: wwe.com
MVP explained why he turned against Bobby Lashley in the segment, while Lashley said he would take down Omos first and then go after MVP.
Image: wwe.com
The Raw women's champion Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan in the next segment.
Image: wwe.com
After the match, Sonya Deville presented a contract to Bianca for the Raw women's championship match and later attacked the champion from the behind, revealing herself as the next opponent.
Image: wwe.com
The Raw tag team champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) defeated Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable) in the next segment.
Image: wwe.com
The SmackDown tag team champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated Street Profits in the next segment. The show ended with The Usos and RK-Bro posing with their respective titles.
Image: wwe.com