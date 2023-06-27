Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jun 27 ,2023
WWE Raw Results: Cody Rhodes stuns The Judgement Day ahead of MITB
The June 26 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio getting interrupted by Cody Rhodes.
Cody Rhodes lashed out at Dominik ahead of their match at WWE Money In The Bank 2023, this weekend.
Ricochet defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the first matchup of the red brand show. Both men will compete in the Men's 2023 MITB Ladder match.
Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez in the next segment after Gunther accepted Riddle's challenge for a title match at MITB 2023.
Seth Rollins was then attacked by Finn Balor as NXT champion Carmelo Hayes made his maiden appearance on Raw.
Seth Rollins will defend his world heavyweight championship title against Finn Balor at WWE Money In The Bank 2023.
Tommaso Ciampa was attacked by The Miz in the next segment of WWE Raw.
WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther defeated Sami Zayn in the next segment of Raw.
Carmelo Hayes suffered a loss at the hands of Finn Balor in his debut match on WWE Monday Night Raw.
Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest in the main event of Raw, despite Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio’s attempts failed attempts at distracting him.
