WWE Raw results: Contract signing on Hell in a Cell go-home show
WWE Monday Night Raw opened with the one-on-one match between Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair and Asuka, as Becky Lynch attacked both wrestlers after Bianca won the match.
Ezekiel and the Mysterios (Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio) defeated Kevin Owens & Alpha Academy in a six-man tag team match in the next segment.
Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins got engaged in a fierce brawl throughout the arena ahead of their rematch at the Hell in a Cell PPV.
Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop in the next segment, after defeating her former partner and friend Nikki A.S.H. in the next segment.
The Miz hosted The Street Profits on the Miz TV, before the entire 24/7 division stormed the arena, fighting over the title.
Mustafa Ali defeated Ciampa in the next segment after Theory launched a vicious attack on the former. Theory then immediately defeated Mustafa Ali in a US championship match.
Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Usos in the next segment, after Jimmy Uso was caught attacking Riddle with his scooter from outside the ring.
Ahead of the Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match between AJ Styles, Finn Bálor & Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day at WWE Hell in a Cell, Liv Morgan earned a win over Rhea Ripley.
Bobby Lashley made his Handicap Match against Omos and MVP at the Heel in A Cell PPV official by signing contracts in the last segment of Raw, before things quickly turned into a battleground.
