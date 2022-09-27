Suraj Alva
Sep 27 ,2022
WWE RAW results: Edge challenges Balor to 'I Quit' match, Styles loses to Zayne
Image: WWE.com
The latest episode of RAW began with Bianca Belair facing IYO SKY in the singles competition.
Image: WWE.com
Both Belair and SKY kept the audience at the edge of their seat with a hard-fought battle. Belair pinned her opponent to win the match.
Image: WWE.com
Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio went head to head in a singles competition which witnessed a series of near falls.
Image: WWE.com
Rollins was able to pick up a win over Rey Mysterio thanks to Dominic Mysterio's mind games allowing Rhea Ripley to ambush Rey from behind
Image: WWE.com
Jonny Gargano and Kevin Owens formed a dream team to take on the Alpha Academy team of Chad Gable and Otis in a tag team match.
Image: WWE.com
Despite interference from Money in the Bank Theory, Gargano was able to hit DDT on Gable and win the match.
Image: WWE.com
Zayn faced Styles in a match that was made after both wrestlers had an exchange on social media.
Image: WWE.com
Sikoa who accompanied Zayne to the ring attacked Styles to give Honorary Uce to hit the Helluva Kick and register a victory.
Image: WWE.com
Matt Riddle and Damien Priest faced each other in the singles competition in the final segment
Image: WWE.com
Riddle defeated Priest but was attacked by Judgement Day. Edge ran to the ring to spear Priest and Balor before challenging Balor for a 'I quit match'
Image: WWE.com
