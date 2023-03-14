Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Mar 14 ,2023
WWE Raw Results: Edge confirms WrestleMania 39 matchup, Lesnar faces off with Omos
Monday Night Raw kicked off with Edge vs Finn Balor getting confirmed for WrestleMania 39.
In the first match, The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio) defeated Dexter Lumis & Johnny Gargano by pinfall.
Brock Lesnar then interrupted Omos for a face-off. After shaking hands, the Beast kicked Omos, who ended up getting hold of him and threw him out of the ring.
Up next on the red brand show, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes defeated LA Knight by pinfall, before addressing his WrestleMania 39 opponent Roman Reigns.
Seth Rollins’ promo was intervened by The Miz and Baron Corbin. Rollins defeated Corbin later in the night.
Going ahead on Raw, Bronson Reed won against Elias by pinfall.
The United States Champion Austin Theory then picked up a win against Angelo Dawkins, before addressing his Mania opponent John Cena.
Paul Heyman announced Roman Reigns will appear on Raw next week, before Rey Mysterio spoke about being added to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Dominik Mysterio interrupted Rey and challenged his father to a WrestleMania match. Sr. Mysterio denied it and retreated.
Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair earned a victory over Chelsea Green.
In the main event of Monday Night Raw, Solo Sikoa earned a victory over Kevin Owens in a brutal street fight.
