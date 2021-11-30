WWE Raw Results: Edge's new challenger is a surprise for fans
Image: wwe.com
WWE’s Monday Night RAW episode of November 29, opened with Rollins defeating Finn Balor by a pinfall.
Prior to the match, Seth Rollins revealed that he would challenge Big E’s WWE Championship title during WWE’s Day One pay-per-view on January 1.
During a backstage interaction, Kevin Owens said to Rollins that he would also challenge the title on Day One if he defeats Big E, later in the night.
Further during the show, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch signed a contract with Liv Morgan for their championship match, which will take place on next week’s episode.
WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riggle defended their title against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode ahead in the night.
WWE veteran superstar Edge returned to Monday Night Raw and talked about a feud with Rollins, before getting interrupted by his new challengers.
The Miz then made an appearance and introduced themselves as the new challengers of Edge.
Further, on Raw, The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy by a pinfall after Montez Ford hit Chad Gable with a frog splash.
Going ahead, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defeated Apollo Crews by a pinfall on Monday Night Raw.
The father-son tag team Ray Mysterio and Dominic Mysterio then defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin by a pinfall.
Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki A.S.H. defeated Becky Lynch, Tamina, Doudrop, Carmella, and Zelina Vega by a pinfall following a thrilling match.
The feud between Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Big E continued as Owens defeated Big E by disqualification after getting attacked by Seth Rollins.
Owens celebrated his inclusion in the Day One WWE Championship title battle, as Rollins was shocked by the development after hitting KO.
