WWE Raw Results: Former champions return, Randy Orton celebrates 20-year anniversary
WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off with Riddle & most of the roster in the ringside before a video package highlighting Randy Orton's 20-year career in WWE was played. Orton then made his way into the ring.
Orton was followed by Cody Rhodes coming to the ring and congratulating him, which irked Seth Rollins. The segment ended with Adam Pearce announcing an 8-man tag team match for the night.
Bianca Belair defeated Sonya Deville in the Raw women's championship match in the next segment.
Veer Mahaan defeated Sam Smothers via submission in the next segment.
Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in the arm-wrestling match, while the segment ended with Omos attacking The All Mighty.
Up next on Raw, Tamina and Akira Tozawa defeated the WWE 24/7 champion Dana Brooke and Reggie.
Becky Lynch returned to Raw for the first time since WrestleMania 38, as Asuka also made her return.
Finn Balor was defeated by Damian Priest in the next segment after Hall of Famer Edge distracted Balor.
The Miz hosted Theory on The Miz TV in the next segment, before Mustafa Ali made his return for the first time since Crown Jewel 2021 and defeated Miz.
As Mustafa Ali celebrated his win, he was attacked by Ciampa.
Monday Night Raw ended with Cody Rhodes, Ezekiel and RK-Bro defeating Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and The Usos to win the 8-man tag team match.
