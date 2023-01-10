Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jan 10 ,2023
WWE Raw Results: Former WWE champion makes surprise return
WWE Raw kicked off with Baron Corbin doubting the probability of Kevin Owens defeating Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.
Kevin Owens lit up Corbin with his unique offense and won the match with a stunner.
After beating Corbin, Kevin Owens contended with The Bloodline and ended up outsmarting them.
In the next segment, Uncle Howdy appeared to question Alexa Bliss’ control.
Going ahead in the show, Bayley defeated Michin, without Dakota Kai and IYO SKY by her side.
Bobby Lashley made a surprise return to RAW, which left the US Champion Austin Theory and Seth Rollins shocked.
Rhea Ripley defeated Candice LeRae in the next segment.
Dominik Mysterio then appeared on Miz TV and revealed how prison changed him.
Solo Sikoa earned a victory over Dolph Ziggler in the next segment of WWE Monday Night RAW.
The O.C. suffered a loss at the hands of The Judgement Day, without AJ Styles by their side.
Up next, Judgement Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.
The Judgement Day then defeated Alpha Academy, but Balor was knocked out by Chad Gable.
Judgement Day then defeated The Street Profits to win the Tag Team Turmoil match and earn a shot at The Usos’s Raw Tag Team Titles.
