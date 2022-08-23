Suraj Alva
WWE Raw results: Hall of Famer returns to rescue Edge, former NXT champion returns
Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins went after each other in an all-out brawl which even took place amongst the audience. Both were separated by officials
Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky faced Alexa Bliss & Asuka in the semi-finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament.
The match ended with Sky blindsiding Asuka and picking up the victory after pinning her. The victory saw Dakota Kai and Iro Sky advance to the finals
Finn Balor mocked the veteran Dolph Ziggler were involved in a very intense battle which saw both wrestlers keeping fans on edge of their seat.
While Balor and Ziggler countered each other's moves, it was Balor who emerged victorious thanks to a helping hand from Rhea Ripley outside the ring.
Bayley returned for her first in-ring action since her return at Summerslam 2022. The former champion did not face much trouble in beating Aliyah.
Johnny Gargano made an unexpected return to WWE much to the surprise and delight of the home fans in the latest episode of RAW.
Theory joined Johnny Gargano inside the ring talking about their times at NXT and even asked for high five. However, to his surprise Gargano superkicked him.
Edge faced Damien Priest in an intense physical battle which saw Priest wanted to destroy Edge not only physically but psychologically.
The match ended with Rated R superstar hitting his former ally with a Canadian Destroyer followed by Spear to pick up the win.
Following the completion of the match, Rhea Ripley and FIn Balor attacked Edge only for Beth Phoenix to grab a steel chair to defend her husband.
