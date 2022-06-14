WWE Raw Results: India's Veer Mahaan no match for Mysterio, Seth Rollins attacked
The WWE Monday Night Raw episode of June 13 kicked off with Paul Heyman appearing on The Miz TV and talking about Riddle's clash against Roman Reigns for the undisputed championship.
Riddle then made his way into the ring and said Roman Reigns would have to kill him, inorder to stop him from winning the title.
Jimmy Uso defeated Montez Ford after the Street Profits interrupted The Usos' attempt to attack Riddle.
Seth Rollins appeared in the next segment and called Cody Rhodes a virus while speaking about his attack last week.
Asuka took out Becky Lynch in the segment after Lynch attached Dana Brooke ahead of their scheduled match
Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H in the next segment of RAW.
Going ahead in the show, Ezekiel earned a win against Kevin Owens and announced that Elias would hold a concert next week.
MVP defeated Cedric Alexander in the next segment of Monday Night RAW.
Seth Rollins then defeated AJ Styles in the qualifying match for the WWE Money in the Bank PPV.
Riddle defeated Ciampa in the next segment and gained much-needed momentum ahead of his clash against Roman Reigns on SmackDown.
The RAW women's champion Bianca Belair's promo was interrupted by The Judgement Day in the next segment.
Chad Gable defeated Mustafa Ali in the next segment of the show.
Veer Mahaan defeated Rey Mysterio with a cervical clutch in the next segment.
Bobby Lashley then faced the United States champion Theory in a pose-down.
