Prateek Arya
Jun 06 ,2023
WWE Raw Results: Indus Sher continue dominance
Image: wwe.com
WWE Raw kicked off with Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville. Lynch got the win following a pinfall.
Image: wwe.com
Next up, Kevin Owens and Gunthur squared off inside the squared circle. The Intercontinental champion picked up the win.
Image: wwe.com
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The team of Rousey and Baszler won after the latter submitted Carter.
Image: wwe.com
In the Miz Tv segment, Cody Rhodes meth with Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Dominik, where Dom sneaked away with a snap on Rhodes.
Image: wwe.com
The Miz Tv segment ended after Cody Rhodes knocked down the host of the show.
Image: wwe.com
Then came the turn of Ricochet vs Shinsuke Nakamura. The match ended in a no contest after Bronson Reed interfered.
Image: wwe.com
Then the match between Zoey Stark and took place Natalya. Stark picked up a quick win.
Image: wwe.com
Following that, the duo of Veer Mahan and Sanga took apart Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin on Monday night Raw.
Image: wwe.com
In the main event Seth Rollins defended his WWE Heavyweight Title against Damian Priest. Rollins picked the win after a Stomp.
Image: wwe.com
Find Out More