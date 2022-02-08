WWE Raw Results: Lita attacks Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar's return announced
WWE Monday Night Raw episode of February 7 kicked off with RK-Bro winning against the Alpha Academy in a quiz bowl competition..
The Raw tag team champions, Alpha Academy picked up a win against The Street Profits in the next segment of the show.
AJ Styles picked up an impressive win against Damian Priest in the segment and earned a shot at the United State championship title on the next episode of Raw.
Dominik Mysterio picked up a win against The Miz in the next segment after appearing on The Miz TV with Rey Mysterio.
Bianca Belair defeated Nikki A.S.H in the segment of Monday Night Raw.
Kevin Owens defeated Autin Theory in the next segment, during the re-match of the clash on the previous episode of Raw. However, Theory still has his spot in the Elimination Chamber match.
Doudrop defeated Liv Morgan by a pinfall in the next segment of the show.
WWE Hall of Famer Lita launched a brutal attack on Becky Lynch, ahead of their title clash at the Elimination Chamber PPV.
WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will return to Raw ahead of the main event of the night.
In the main event, Riddle defeated Seth Rollins after interference from Kevin Owens resulted in a disqualification for Rollins. Rollins and KO then teamed up to defeat the RK-Bro(Riddle and Randy Orton).
