Prateek Arya
Jun 20 ,2023
WWE Raw Results: Logan Paul delivers huge statement ahead of Money in the Bank
Image: wwe.com
WWE Raw kicked off with Finn Balor launching an attack on Seth Rollins from behind. Balor delivered 3 Coup de Grace on the World Heavyweight Champion.
Image: wwe.com
The Miz took on Tommaso Ciampa on the latter's WWE Raw debut. It was an end-to-end match where Ciampa prevailed in the end.
Image: wwe.com
The second fight of the show was, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Carter and Katana won the match.
Image: wwe.com
Indus Sher led by Jinder Mahal continued their dominance. They defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.
Image: wwe.com
Logan Paul made his first appearance since WrestleMania 39. The maverick announced that he will enter the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.
Image: wwe.com
Matt Riddle faced Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser on the night and won with ease. After the match, Gunther and Kaiser laid their hands on the Original Bro.
Image: wwe.com
Next up it was, The Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy. Raiders won the match via pinfall.
Image: wwe.com
Trish Stratus took on Raquel Rodriguez on the night. Rodriquez dominated the early proceedings but Stratus got the last laugh as she won via disqualification.
Image: wwe.com
Shinsuke Nakamura and Bronson Reed squared off in the second last fight of the night. Reed won the match following a distraction from Ricochet.
Image: wwe.com
In the main event, the Judgment Day took on Tag Team Champions and Cody Rhodes. The team of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes won.
Image: wwe.com
A huge announcement has been made about Roman Reigns. The tribal chief and Solo Sikoa will take on the Usos at MITB PPV.
Image: wwe.com
Find Out More