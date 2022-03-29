WWE Raw Results: Roman Reigns forewarns Lesnar ahead of WrestleMania; Lashley back
Image: wwe.com
WWE champion Brock Lesnar kicked off WrestleMania Raw on March 28. He said he can't wait to defeat universal champion Roman Reigns and become Undisputed Champion at the end of The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time.
Image: wwe.com
Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz in the next segment and later reclaimed his stolen mask.
Image: wwe.com
The Usos defeated The Viking Raiders in the next segment before Bobby Lashley made his comeback.
Image: wwe.com
Lashley knocked off The Usos and later hinted at a possible clash during WrestleMania 38.
Image: wwe.com
Universal champion Roman Reigns appeared on WrestleMania Raw and said the Title vs Title clash at WrestleMania 38 is always personal.
Image: wwe.com
Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks & Naomi won the Eight-Woman Tag Team Match ahead of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way Match at WrestleMania 38.
Image: wwe.com
Kevin Owens appeared in the next segment and said Stone Cold Steve Austin is a thing of the past ahead of their clash at WrestleMania 38.
Image: wwe.com
Austin Theory defeated Ricochet in the next segment of WrestleMania Raw.
Image: wwe.com
Bianca Belair and Raw women's champion Becky Lynch clashed ahead of their title match at WrestleMania. The segment ended with Belair cutting off Lynch's hair.
Image: wwe.com
Drew McIntyre defeated MadCap Moss and Happy Corbin in the next segment.
Image: wwe.com
RK Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) defeated The Usos in the next segment via disqualification.
Image: wwe.com