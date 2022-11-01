Suraj Alva
Nov 01 ,2022
WWE Raw Results: Roman Reigns knocks out Miz, Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley brawl yet again
Image: WWE.com
After Nikki Cross caused Bianca Belair the match against Bayley last week the EST was out for revenge.
Image: WWE.com
Bayley tried to intervene and hand Beliar her second straight loss. However, the RAW Women's champion planted Cross with the K.O.D. for the win.
Image: WWE.com
After being manhandled in the last episode of RAW, Brock Lesnar showed up in the ring and called Lashley out for a fight right then and there.
Image: WWE.com
Bobby Lashley ran out and started a brawl before nearly the entire locker room came out after them to stop the fight.
Image: WWE.com
Seth Rollins and Austin Theory traded multiple pinfall attempts. A standing blockbuster by Theory to Rollins almost sealed the deal.
Image: WWE.com
The match ended with Theory trying to take out Rollins with the Pedigree, but the Visionary countered and gave Theory the Stomp.
Image: WWE.com
Roman Reigns talked about being the GOAT while addressing the crowd and said there was no way he would lose to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.
Image: WWE.com
Miz said that he taught Logan Paul everything, except for right hook and offered Reigns his help. The segment closed with Reigns hitting Miz with superman punch
Image: WWE.com
Matt Riddle faced Otis in a Trick or Street Fight. The fight ended with Elias placing a pumpkin on Otis’ head, and Riddle hitting an RKO.
Image: WWE.com
Alexa Bliss and Asuka faced Damage CNTRL for the WWE Women's tag team championship.
Image: WWE.com
The final moments of the match saw SKY’s failing to connect Moonsault and Bliss taking advantage, hit the twisted bliss to earn the victory.
Image: WWE.com
Find Out More