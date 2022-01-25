WWE Raw Results: Royal Rumble go-home show with Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley
The show opened with WWE champion Brock Lesnar & challenger Bobby Lashley participating in a weigh-in ahead of their clash at Royal Rumble, Lashley was weighed in at 273 pounds.
Unlike Lashley, Lesnar wore jeans, a few shirts and cowboy boots, weighing in at 286 pounds.
For the United States Championship Kevin Owens defeated Damian Priest via disqualification but that allowed Priest to retain his title.
Dana Brooke, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley managed to beat Carmella, Tamina and Nikki A.S.H. thanks to a submission by Carmella.
In an interesting event, RK-Bro beat Alpha Academy in a spelling bee.
AJ Styles managed to defeat Austin Theory thanks to a pinfall but it came after a Phenomenal Forearm.
The Mysterios defeated The Street Profits via pinfall when Rey Mysterio pinned down Montez Ford with a roll-up.
Edge and Beth Phoenix decided to interrupt Maryse's birthday celebrations and the 'Grit Couple' went all out.
Edge and Beth Phoenix destroyed the security team Miz had hired to protect the celebration.
