Suraj Alva
Oct 11 ,2022
WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins wins US title, Reigns & Bloodline invade season premiere
Image: WWE.com
Roman Reigns addressed Jey Uso following the recent trouble during Friday night SmackDown.
Image: WWE.com
While Sami Zayne looked to sort out the matter with Jey Uso. The segment ended with Matt Riddle agreeing to fight with Zayne
Image: WWE.com
Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins faced each other for the United States championship. However, a major surprise awaited the champion
Image: WWE.com
Ahead of the fight, Brock Lesnar took apart Lashley giving Rollins the chance to get hands on the US title.
Image: WWE.com
Seth Rollins managed ot hit Lashley with a stomp to win the US open title.
Image: WWE.com
After handing Rey Mysterio a beatdown, Finn Balor addressed AJ Styles asking him to join the Judgement Day.
Image: WWE.com
The segment marked the return of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows as the OC beat down Judgement Day.
Image: WWE.com
The Chad Gable vs. Rey Mysterio saw Mysterio picking up win only to be later attacked by his son Dominik
Image: WWE.com
Matt Riddle faced Sami Zayn in a singles competition and it was Riddle who won the match with an RKO to the Zayne
Image: WWE.com
