WWE Raw Results: Steve Austin called out ahead of WrestleMania 2022, RK-Bro win title
Image: wwe.com
Raw kicked off with the Raw Tag Team title match between Alpha Academy, RK-Bro, and the team of Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens. RK-Bro(Randy Orton & Riddle) became the champions following the triple threat match.
Image: wwe.com
Dana Brooke defeated Tamina in the WWE 24/7 Championship match and retained her title in the next segment of Raw.
Image: wwe.com
The Miz and Logan Paul talked about their WrestleMania 38 tag team match against The Mysterios(Rey & Dominik Mysterio), before welcoming WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.
Image: wwe.com
Tommaso Ciampa & WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in the next segment of Raw.
Image: wwe.com
Omos defeated Apollo Crews in the next segment of the Monday Night Raw episode on March 7.
Image: wwe.com
Edge talked about his brutal attack on AJ Styles last week and said it helped Styles open eyes ahead of the clash at WrestleMania 38.
Image: wwe.com
Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan defeated Carmella & Queen Zelina in the next segment and earned a shot at the women’s tag team title.
Image: wwe.com
WWE US Champion Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory in a non-title match via disqualification, after interruption by Damian Priest.
Image: wwe.com
The show ended with Kevin Owens calling out Stone Cold Steve Austin for an appearance at WrestleMania 38.
Image: wwe.com