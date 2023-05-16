Jigyanshushri Mahanta
May 16 ,2023
WWE RAW Results: Surprise challenger for IC title, huge match set for Night of Champions
Image: wwe.com
The May 15 episode of WWE Raw opened with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's promo, before an interruption from The Judgement Day.
Image: wwe.com
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Miz in the next segment of WWE Monday Night Raw.
Image: wwe.com
Mustafa Ali won the Battle Royal on Raw and earned a title shot against Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WWE Night of Champions.
Image: wwe.com
Becky Lynch then appeared and challenged Trish Stratus for a match at WWE Night of Champions.
Image: wwe.com
Dominik Mysterio defeated Xavier Woods in the next segment after Rhea Ripley helped from ringside.
Image: wwe.com
Veer Mahan, Sanga and Jinder Mahal debuted together on Raw as The Indus Sher and defeated Drake Thompson & Lavar Barbie.
Image: wwe.com
Cody Rhodes then pulled off a fantastic promo, where he accepted Brock Lesnar's challenge for a fight at Night of Champions.
Image: wwe.com
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler sneaked an attack on Raquel Rodriguez demanding a title shot, after she beat Chelsea Green.
Image: wwe.com
The Judgement Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest then defeated the undisputed tag team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.
Image: wwe.com
Find Out More