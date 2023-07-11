Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 11 ,2023
WWE Raw Results: The Judgement Day reunite to earn a sensational win
Image: wwe.com
Finn Balor opened the July 10 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw with his rant about fellow Judgement Day member Damian Priest.
Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio then interrupted Balor, asking him to not discuss their issues in public.
World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins then appeared, taunting Ripley and Mysterio ahead of his rematch against the latter.
Drew McIntyre and Riddle then teamed up to defeat the Imperium.
While the undisputed tag team champions appeared for an interview in the next segment, they were interrupted by Ripley and Mysterio.
The Judgment Day then launched a 3 on 1 attack on Rollins, before Zayn and Owens made the save.
Logan Paul then appeared and got involved in a war of words with Ricochet, before ending up getting smashed.
Zoey Stark clinched a victory over Becky Lynch in the next segment.
Up next, the Alpha Academy Graduation Ceremony got disrupted by the Viking Raiders.
Ronda Rousey attacked Shayna Baszler in the next segment after Baszler defeated Emma.
Cody Rhodes then challenged Brock Lesnar for a match at SummerSlam, saying whoever wins the match would get a title shot.
Up next, The Miz defeated Ciampa by pinfall after intervention by Bronson Reed.
Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville defeated Katana Chance & Kayden Carte in the next segment.
The Judgment Day defied all odds in the main event of Raw to defeat Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag team match.
