WWE Raw Results: The Miz delivers 'Cutting Edge' Skull-Crushing Finale
Image: wwe.com
The WWE Monday Night Raw episode on December 20, kicked off with a promo by Bobby Lashley and MVP. As WWE champion Big E appeared, Lashley pushed for a match between Big E and MVP.
Before Big E could fight MVP, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens attacked Lashley and Big E, before getting shelved out.
In the next segment of the show, Bianca Belair defeated Doudrop.
In the next match of the night, Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory by a pinfall.
AJ Styles and Omos made an appearance on The Miz TV ahead of their match against The Mysterios. Rey Mysterio pinned Styles to win the match, while Omos refused to help AJ.
Image: wwe.com
After his defeat, AJ Styles attacked Omos, while Omos dropped him and said the next time they would see each other, would be during a one-on-one match.
Image: wwe.com
Randy Orton was attacked by Otis after the RAW tag team champion defeated Chad Gable by a pinfall.
Image: wwe.com
Further, on WWE Monday Night Raw, Dolph Ziggler defeated Damian Priest by a count-out.
Image: wwe.com
Edge was attacked by Miz on The Cutting Edge while being involved in a conversation with Maryse. Edge and Miz will lock horns on WWE Day 1 PPV.
Image: wwe.com
Rhea Ripley then defeated Queen Vega by hitting a riptide.
Image: wwe.com
WWE RAW women's champion Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan were involved in a verbal brawl, after Morgan attacked Lynch during a training session.
Image: wwe.com
In the final segment of the show, Big E and Bobby Lashley defeated Set Rollins and Kevin Owens, however, Rollins and Owens destroyed Lashley after the match in order to keep him out of the Day 1 WWE championship match.
Image: wwe.com