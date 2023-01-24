Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jan 24 ,2023
WWE Raw Results: Undertaker & Lesnar make mega returns to enthral WWE universe at RAW XXX
Image: wwe.com
Hulk Hogan opened WWE Monday Night RAW on its 30th anniversary in epic fashion.
Image: wwe.com
Sami Zayn went under trial in a Tribal Court, where he was found not guilty.
Image: wwe.com
Heyman had accused Zayn of being a traitor for conspiring with Kevin Owens to take down the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.
Image: wwe.com
Image: wwe.com
The Undertaker made his much-awaited return on RAW in the next segment after LA Knight called out the legends.
Image: wwe.com
Undertaker teamed up with Bray Wyatt, as the latter attacked Knight. Wyatt and Knight will fight in a pitch-black match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023.
Image: wwe.com
D-Generation X and Kurt Angle were confronted by the Imperium in the next segment.
Image: wwe.com
Seth Rollins and Street Profits then teamed up to defeat the Imperium in the 30th-anniversary episode of Raw.
Image: wwe.com
Bianca Belair defeated Sonya Deville after Deville interrupted Belair and Charlotte Flair.
Image: wwe.com
Alexa Bliss issued a warning to Bianca Belair in the next segment.
Image: wwe.com
Up next, Kevin Owens landed two stunners on The Miz.
Image: wwe.com
Brock Lesnar made a return to WWE during Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory’s US Title clash in a No Disqualification Match.
Image: wwe.com
Lesnar launched F-5s on Lashley and Theory, with Theory on top, allowing him to retain the US title.
Image: wwe.com
