Prateek Arya
Mar 07 ,2023
WWE Raw Results: What happened when John Cena made his return?
Image: wweindia/twitter
Kevin Owens opened the night. He was set to sqaure against Solo Sikoa in the night's opener.
Image: wweindia/twitter
Solo Sikoa made his enterance to fight Owens.
Image: wweindia/twitter
The match saw interferences from Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn. Result: Disqualification victory to Owens.
Image: wweindia/twitter
Next, Bobby Lashley called out Bray Wyatt.
Image: wweindia/twitter
Following that, Bianca Belair faced Carmella and got the pin fall victory.
Image: wweindia/twitter
Asuka made her appearance to remind Belair what's coming her way at WrestleMania 39.
Image: wweindia/twitter
Seth Rollins made his appearance at Miz Tv.
Image: wweindia/twitter
He was interuppted by Logan Paul, who challenged him for a WrestleMania match.
Image: wweindia/twitter
Paul landed "one lucky punch" at Rollins to knock him out.
Image: wweindia/twitter
Next, Omos sets a statement for Brock Lesnar by destroying Dolph Ziggler on the night.
Image: wweindia/twitter
Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano came face to face for a one on one encounter.
Image: wweindia/twitter
The match saw the interference of Edge, who has a score to settle with Balor.
Image: wweindia/twitter
Then the wait got over as John Cena made his return to a rousing reception by WWE universe.
Image: wweindia/twitter
Following Cena's arrival, US Champion Austin Theory came to challenge the 16-time WWE champion for a WrestleMania match
Image: wweindia/twitter
Cena asked the fans about the challenge and upon getting the nod, he accepted to face Theory at WrestleMania 39.
Image: wweindia/twitter
In the concluding fight of the night, Sami Zayn went up against Jimmy Uso and won.
Image: wweindia/twitter
