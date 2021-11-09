WWE Raw Results: Why did Kevin Owens attack WWE champion Big E?
In the main event of Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens by sprinting into the ring during their fight and beating the referee’s count to win by count-out as Big E watched.
Following the defeat, Owens snapped and attacked WWE champion Big E. Owens blamed Big E for getting in his way when he tried to get back into the ring to beat the count.
Meanwhile, Dolph Zigler, Robert Roode, AJ Styles & Omos defeated RK-Bro & Street Profits by a pinfall, as Osmos struck Riddle with a chokeslam.
Bobby Lashley defeated Dominik Mysterio by submission after strangling him with a Hurt Lock. Lashley now takes over Mysterio’s spot on the Raw Survivor Series team.
WWE champion Big E defeated Chad Gable by a pinfall and got a stare down from Otis after the match on Monday Night Raw.
Reggie regained the WWE 24/7 championship after earlier losing it to Drake Maverick. He regained the title after a series of fights by pinning down Maverick.
Liv Morgan defeated Carmella, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley by pinfall. Morgan will now get a chance at the Women’s Raw title as a result of winning the match.
