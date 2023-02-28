Saksham nagar
Feb 28 ,2023
WWE Raw Results: WWE Hall Famer clinches title on return
Image: wwe.com
In the first encounter of the WWE RAW 2023, The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa) defeated Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford).
Image: wwe.com
The second match of the WWE RAW the face off between Cody Rhodes and Chad Gable where Cody Rhodes emerged as the winner.
Image: wwe.com
Asuka defeated Carmella by submission in the third encouter of WWE RAW.
wwe.com
Candice LeRae defeated Piper Niven by pinfall in the third match of WWE RAW.
Image: wwe.com
The fifth faceoff of the event was between Bobby Lashley and Elias wherein Bobby Lashley emerged as the winner by submission.
Image: wwe.com
Johnny Gargano defeated Otis amid Maximum Male Models interference in the sixth encounter of WWE RAW 2023.
Image: wwe.com
Becky Lynch & Lita became the new tag team champions by defeating Dakota Kai & IYO SKY in the final event of the WWE RAW 2023
Image: wwe.com
Find Out More