Sep 06 ,2022
WWE Raw: The Miz meets Bobby Lashley in steel cage, Mysterio sides with The Judgement Day
Image: WWE.com
The latest episode of RAW started with Edge calling out Dominik Mysterio who betrayed him and Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle
Image: WWE.com
Rhea Ripley introduced Dominik Mysterio as the latest member of The Judgement Day stating that he was no longer a boy and she had turned him into a man.
Image: WWE.com
The Alpha Academy faced Los Lotharios, New Day and Street Profits to determine the No 1 Contender’s for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship
Image: WWE.com
Braun Strowman made his return to WWE and stood in the ring with Chad Gable before taking down him and every other contestant
Image: WWE.com
Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez defended their women's tag team title against Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. Raquel hit Tejana Bomb on Doudrop to win the match.
Image: WWE.com
Kevin Owens not only made fun of Theory for getting knocked out during Clash at the Castle but also deafeted him with massive powerbomb and a stunner.
Image: WWE.com
Damien Priest faced Rey Mysterio was an intense affair with Rey's son Dominik Mystrio causing distraction during the final moments of the match.
Image: WWE.com
Following Dominik's distraction Priest managed to earn victory after hitting South of Heaven chokeslam to the master of 619.
Image: WWE.com
Bobby Lashley faced The Miz inside the Steel Cage match for the United States Championship with Ciampa helping his mentor (Miz)
Image: WWE.com
Dexter Lumis interfered in the match as he climbed into the cage while Miz tried to escape. However Lashley shut the door to retain the title
Image: WWE.com
