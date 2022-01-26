WWE Royal Rumble 2022: 5 big surprises that could take place
Image: WWE
As per Wrestlingnews.co, Austin Theory will be in the final 4 or 5 of the Men's Royal Rumble match. WWE boss Vince McMahon has played a mentor-type character for Theory lately.
Image: WWE
Although Brock Lesnar is slated to defend his WWE Championship title against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble 2022, he may still pull off double-duty and enter the Rumble as well.
Image: WWE
As reported by PWInsider, WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Gunther will be present at the event. However, there is confirmation about their participation in the match.
Instagram Image: @wwe
As per Wrestlingnews.co, former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley might return for the Rumble and end up winning the match.
Image: WWE
Growing speculation among the WWE universe suggest former WWE Divas Champion Paige will make a one-night appearance in the Royal Rumble 2022.
Image: WWE