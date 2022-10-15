Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 15 ,2022
WWE SmackDown: Bray Wyatt appears, Mysterio vs Gunther at Intercontinental Championship
Sami Zayn defeated Kofi Kingston on Friday Night SmackDown after receiving help from Jey Uso.
Braun Strowman defeated a local competitors Brian Thomas and James Maverick in the next segment of SmackDown.
Omos appeared at ringside after Strowman's match and taunted the Monster Among Men along with MVP.
LA Knight defeated former client Mansoor in the next segment on SmackDown.
Damage CTRL took down Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi & Roxanne Perez in the next segment of the blue brand show.
Hit Row was defeated by Legado del Fantasma in the next segment.
Rey Mysterio earned a shot at Gunther's Inter-continental title after defeating Sheamus, Ricochet & Solo Sikoa.
Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE SmackDown and revealed his heartfelt feelings.
