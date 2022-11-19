Suraj Alva
Nov 19 ,2022
WWE SmackDown: Owens takes down Usos & Reigns, teams set for Survivor Series WarGames
Image: WWE.com
The Latest episode of WWE SmackDown started with Brawling Brutes honouring Drew McIntyre by naming him an “Honorary Brute
Image: WWE.com
As Sheamus spoke about the fifth member of the team Sami Zayn interrupted the proceedings. He dismissed the idea of fifth opponent to set up match against Butch
Image: WWE.com
Ricochet faced Mustafa Ali in SmackDown World Cup qualifiers match. Ali nearly won the match with a 450 splash, but Ricochet hit the shooting star for a win.
Image: WWE.com
Kirion Kross faced Madcap Moss in singles match on this week's episode of WWE Smackdown. Kross proved to be too powerful winning the match via submission
Image: WWE.com
After earning the opportunity for a title shot last week Shotzi faced Shayna Baszler. Shotzi managed to pick up victory over Baszler with a rollup
Image: WWE.com
The New Day and Braun Strowman took on The Imperium in the six-man tag team match. The New Day hit Kaiser with a finishing move to win the match.
Image: WWE.com
Sami Zayne faced Butch in the first round of the SmackDown World Cup. Butch won the match after Zayne was distracted by Jey Uso following brawl outside ring.
Image: WWE.com
Kevin Owens returned and revealed himself to be The Brutes’ fifth man. Owens delivered a Stunner to Reigns, leaving The Brutes standing tall.
Image: WWE.com
Find Out More