WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns returns, will he confront Lesnar?
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been medically cleared after posting for Covid-19 and is expected to come face to face with Brock Lesnar. Lesnar picked up the WWE Championship title at WWE Day 1.
Sami Zayn won the 12-man gauntlet match on the December 24 episode of SmackDown and became the no. 1 contender to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE intercontinental title. Both wrestlers can come face to face on the January 7th episode.
WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair defended her title against Toni Storm a few weeks ago. Sasha Banks can become Flair’s new challenger on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.
Drew McIntyre and Sheamus may clash again eachother in the upcoming episode, after an intense brawl that took place in December.
Xia Li can lock horns with Natalya on SmackDown, as Li attacked the latter during her SmackDown debut in December.
Having defended their SmackDown tag team title on Day 1 against The New Day, Viking Raiders may become the new challengers of the Uso brothers.
