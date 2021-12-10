WWE SmackDown preview: What to expect as Brock Lesnar challenges Roman Reigns
Brock Lesnar made his comeback from the suspension during last week's episode of WWE SmackDown and manipulated Sami Zayn to fight for Roman Reigns title in the episode.
Universal Champion Roman Reigns defended his title against Zayn and in this week's episode, he will be seen locking horns with Lesnar ahead of their title clash at the Day One PPV.
Friday Night SmackDown will also feature a non-title match between the WWE SmackDown champion and Toni Storm, as Storm looks for a shot at the title.
Former NXT superstar Xia Li is set to make her SmackDown debut, as WWE has teased her story as a powerful and dark one, which makes her a fierce warrior.
The episode further has a clash between Sonya Deville and Naomi, in an attempt to end their long-going feud.
In an interesting match-up, WWE Raw Tag Team champions RK-Bro comprising of Randy Orton and Riddle will face The New Day, alongside SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title Triple-threat match
