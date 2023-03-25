Prateek Arya
Mar 25 ,2023
WWE SmackDown Results: Big match added to WrestleMania 39 card; New Update on John Cena
Cody Rhodes kicked-off the Friday night smackDown. The American Nightmare faced Ludwig Kaiser in the opener.
Following Monday night Raw's intense main event, Solo Sikoa came and Paul Heyman came to see Rhodes in action.
The appearance by Sikoa and Heyman did not effect Rhodes, who picked a pinfall victory over Kaiser.
Following the win, Rhodes cut an intense promo for WrestleMania 39.
Following Rhodes' promo, it was time for the SmackDown Women's Champion to do that same. Charlotte Flair is set to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.
Rey Mysterio then came to the middle to fight LA Knight.
The matchup saw the high-flying action by Rey Mysterio.
LA Knight picked the victory in the match after an interruption by Dominik.
Upon failing to convince his father for the WM match, Dominik expressed his frustration on his mother and the wife of Rey Mysterio.
Witnessing the disrespect by Dominik, senior Mysterio has had enough and shoved his son.
Rey Mysterio then finally agreed to fight Dominik at WrestleMania 39. Thus, the father vs Son match is now official.
After the Mysterio segment, Shotzi and Natalya vs. Lacey Evans and Xia Li took place, where Shotzi and Natalya picked up the victory.
Following the match Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler made their presence and said they'll be a part of WrestleMania 39.
Then came the co-main event of the night, where Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Gunther met for the contract signing of the triple-threat match.
The contract signing led to a match been Gunther and Butch.
The Intercontinental Champion Gunther picked up the win over Butch.
In the main event, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn got along. The duo exchanged banters.
The duo exchanged banters and then revealed the special merchandise for WrestleMania 39.
They were then interrupted by the Usos. The Usos attacked Zayn and Owens and seemingly had the upper hand.
However, Owens pulled a chair which made the Usos retreat. The teams will meet for the Tag Team Championship at WrestlMania 39.
In the end the huge announcement regarding John Cena is that the 16-time World Champion will kick off the WrestleMania show along with US Champ Austin Theory.
